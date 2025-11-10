Scotland forced into World Cup change as Billy Gilmour ruled out of Greece clash
Lennon Miller and Ross McCrorie have been replaced by Connor Barron and Andy Irving
Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland’s crunch trip to Greece in World Cup qualifying but could return for the match against Denmark.
Lennon Miller and Ross McCrorie have withdrawn from Steve Clarke’s squad due to injuries while Rangers midfielder Connor Barron and West Ham’s Andy Irving have been called up.
Napoli midfielder Gilmour will not travel to Greece but the 24-year-old remains in contention to play against Denmark as Scotland look to qualify for the 2026 tournament this week.
Clarke’s side must avoid defeat to Greece on Saturday night to set up a winner-takes-all clash with group leaders Denmark at Hampden the following Tuesday.
Gilmour missed Napoli’s defeat to Bologna at the weekend, having suffered an abductor injury in the 0-0 draw against Como the week before.
A Scottish FA statement revealed: “Billy Gilmour will not travel to the training camp in Turkey due to an injury so will play no part in the game against Greece."
Miller was not involved in the Udinese squad that lost against Roma while defender McCrorie came off during Bristol City’s draw against Watford.
