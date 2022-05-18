Billy Sharp criticises ‘mindless idiot’ after touchline attack during pitch invasion
The Blades captain insists the actions of one fan will not change his view of the Forest fans, having spent a year on loan at the club in 2012/13
Billy Sharp has criticised “one mindless idiot” for ruining “an unbelievable night of football” after Nottingham Forest’s Championship play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United.
The Blades mounted an incredible comeback to win 2-1 in regular time at the City Ground, forcing extra-time, but with no further goals the hosts eventually prevailed 3-2 on penalties to book their place at Wembley Stadium against Huddersfield Town for a place in the Premier League.
Thousands of fans ran onto the City Ground pitch after Brice Samba saved Morgan Gibbs-White’s spot kick, with one fan seen clashing with Sharp on the touchline.
The fan’s behaviour has been condemned by both clubs with Sharp magnanimous despite the incident.
"One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football," Sharp said. "Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final.
“As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans. Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high.
“We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages and support after the incident."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.