Billy Sharp criticises ‘mindless idiot’ after touchline attack during pitch invasion

Billy Sharp has criticised “one mindless idiot” for ruining “an unbelievable night of football” after Nottingham Forest’s Championship play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United.

The Blades mounted an incredible comeback to win 2-1 in regular time at the City Ground, forcing extra-time, but with no further goals the hosts eventually prevailed 3-2 on penalties to book their place at Wembley Stadium against Huddersfield Town for a place in the Premier League.

Thousands of fans ran onto the City Ground pitch after Brice Samba saved Morgan Gibbs-White’s spot kick, with one fan seen clashing with Sharp on the touchline.

The fan’s behaviour has been condemned by both clubs with Sharp magnanimous despite the incident.

"One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football," Sharp said. "Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final.

Nottingham Forest fans run onto the City Ground pitch after victory (PA)

“As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans. Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high.

“We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages and support after the incident."