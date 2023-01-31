Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St Andrew's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt saved. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
First Half begins.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies