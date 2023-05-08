Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683564964

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St Andrew's Stadium

Sports Staff
Monday 08 May 2023 17:56
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Sheffield United in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683564919

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:55
1683563651

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:34
1683563578

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:32
1683563281

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:28
1683562552

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:15
1683562283

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:11
1683561986

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:06
1683561975

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:06
1683561962

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 17:06
1683561448

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

8 May 2023 16:57

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in