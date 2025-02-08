Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birmingham City host Newcastle United in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, with the League One leaders looking to bring an upset at St Andrew’s.

Chris Davies’ side lead the third division by four points with two games in hand, putting them in a brilliant position ahead of the fourth round. And their advantage in the league means they can afford to put everything into trying to earn a famous upset this weekend.

Newcastle will still be buoyed by their 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Eddie Howe’s team booking their place in a second League Cup final win three years.

And a likely much-changed Magpies side will want to get the business done against lower-league opposition as they continue to hunt an end to the club’s 70-year trophy drought.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Birmingham vs Newcastle?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at St Andrews in Birmingham.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 5.30pm.

What is the team news?

For the hosts, Lee Buchanan is the only long-term injury, with the left-back ruled out for the rest of the season.

Birmingham boss Davies will hope to welcome back Paik Seung Ho after the South Korean has missed the last few weeks of action, while Willum Willumsson could also return. Tomoki Iwata made his return against Huddersfield last month, and should be fit to start once again.

For Newcastle, Jamal Lascelles, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton remain the only long-term absentees.

In his pre-match conference, Eddie Howe confirmed that Sven Botman will miss the weekend’s match after picking up a knock against Arsenal.

The Magpies boss also hinted that he would make several changes, with Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth both in contention to start, alongside William Osula, Matt Targett and Sean Longstaff.

Predicted line-ups

Birmingham XI: Allsop; Klarer, Davies, Cochrane; Laird, Dowell, Iwata, Gardner-Hickman, Anderson; Dykes, Stansfield.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Krafth, Targett; Miley, Tonali, Longstaff; Murphy, Wilson, Osula.

Odds

Birmingham win - 9/1

Draw - 4/1

Newcastle win - 1/2

Prediction

Even a much-rested Newcastle side should have more than enough for the League One leaders.

Birmingham 0-2 Newcastle.