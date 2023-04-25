Jump to content

Liveupdated1682449263

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Sports Staff
Tuesday 25 April 2023 19:00
A general view of Ewood Park
(Getty)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Burnley in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

First Half begins.

25 April 2023 20:00
1682446384

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

25 April 2023 19:13

