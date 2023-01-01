Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672574583

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 January 2023 11:00
Comments
A general view of Ewood Park
A general view of Ewood Park
(Getty)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672574569

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 12:02
1672574529

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

First Half begins.

1 January 2023 12:02
1672574526

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 12:02
1672574517

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 12:01
1672573008

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 11:36
1672572662

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 11:31
1672571261

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1 January 2023 11:07
1672571250

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 11:07
1672570922

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 11:02
1672570817

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City

1 January 2023 11:00

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in