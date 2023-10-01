Jump to content

Liveupdated1696158963

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 01 October 2023 11:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Leicester City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696158902

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 October 2023 12:15
1696158896

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 October 2023 12:14
1696158821

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran.

1 October 2023 12:13
1696158731

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

1 October 2023 12:12
1696158637

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 October 2023 12:10
1696158511

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Leicester City 1. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

1 October 2023 12:08
1696158492

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran.

1 October 2023 12:08
1696158436

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1 October 2023 12:07
1696158412

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Harry Winks.

1 October 2023 12:06
1696158393

Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by James Justin.

1 October 2023 12:06

