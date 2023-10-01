Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Leicester City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Attempt saved. Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Leicester City 1. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Attempt blocked. Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Harry Winks.
Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by James Justin.
