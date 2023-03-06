Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Blackpool fan dies after fight breaks out following Burnley game

Blackpool said supporter Tony Johnson had passed away following the incident

Sports Staff
Monday 06 March 2023 14:07
Comments
<p>Lancashire Police said there was an incident involving 15 people </p>

Lancashire Police said there was an incident involving 15 people

(Getty Images)

A man has died following a fight that took place outside a pub after the match between Blackpool and Burnley on Saturday.

Blackpool said supporter Tony Johnson had passed away on Monday morning.

Lancashire Police said a man had suffered a serious head injury following an altercation involving 15 people on Saturday night.

Officers administered CPR at the scene before the man was taken to hospital.

A statement from Blackpool said: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.

Recommended

“The club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

“Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club’s staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

“All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony’s family and friends.”

Burnley also released a statement, which said: “Burnley Football Club are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing away of Blackpool fan, Tony Johnson, in the early hours of this morning.

“We share our thoughts and condolences with his family, friends and everyone at Blackpool Football Club.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in