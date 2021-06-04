Port Vale sign Blackpool midfielder Ben Garrity for an undisclosed fee

Port Vale have completed the signing of Blackpool midfielder Ben Garrity for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old arrives having spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Sky Bet League Two rivals Oldham

Garrity made 38 appearances in all competitions for Latics and will be back in the fourth tier with Vale next term.

“He enjoyed a successful season on a personal level at Oldham and I believe he has got more goals in him,” manager Darrell Clarke told the club’s website.

“We are very pleased to have secured his signature and looking forward to working with him in pre-season and beyond and helping Ben to kick on further.”