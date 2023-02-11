Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128203

Blackpool vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Bloomfield Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:01
A general view of Bloomfield Road
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128190

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lee Peltier.

11 February 2023 15:09
1676128098

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

Tom Trybull (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128069

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

11 February 2023 15:07
1676127725

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127717

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

First Half begins.

11 February 2023 15:01
1676127715

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

11 February 2023 15:01
1676127614

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

11 February 2023 15:00
1676126456

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

11 February 2023 14:40
1676125375

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

11 February 2023 14:22
1676125044

Blackpool vs Rotherham United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

11 February 2023 14:17

