Sir Bobby Charlton tributes – in pictures

Former Manchester United team-mates, City opponents and fans paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Charlton, who died at the age of 86 earlier this month, was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and enjoyed great success with United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the images from the latest tributes to a much-loved figure in world football.