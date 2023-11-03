Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest game of the South American football season takes place this weekend in Brazil, with the Maracana hosting the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense.

A trio of former Manchester United players can be found at the Argentinian club these days, with Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani all regulars when available. At the Brazilian outfit, meanwhile, reported Liverpool target Andre is a key midfield cornerstone, while Burnley have been linked with winger Jhon Arias. Former Real Madrid icon Marcelo lines up at left-back.

Earning a shot at the trophy comes after Boca knocked out Uruguayan side Nacional in the round of 16, fellow Argentinians Racing in the quarters and Brazilians Palmeiras in the semis - all on penalties - while Fluminense beat Argentinos Juniors, Paraguayan outfit Olimpia and domestic rivals Internacional in the same rounds.

Boca will play in a record 12th Copa final and are aiming for a joint-record seventh title in this competition, with their most recent triumph coming in 2007. Fluminense’s only ever appearance in the final came a year later, but they were beaten by Ecuadorian side Quito.

When is the Copa Libertadores final?

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 4 November 2023.

Where can I watch it in the UK?

The match will be broadcast live and free on BBC Three in the UK. It will also be streamed across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Team news

Exequiel Zeballos is out with an ACL injury and centre-back Marcos Rojo is suspended for Boca after being sent-off in the semi-finals.

Flu have concerns over Felipe Melo, who plays at centre-back for them, but he’s expected to return for the game. Jorge is out injured but Alexandre could return as a partner for Andre in midfield.

Predicted lineups

BOJ - Romero, Advincula, Valentini, Figal, Fabra, Medina, E Fernandez, G Fernandez, Cavani, Merentiel

FLU - Fabio, Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo, Alexandre, Andre, Arias, Ganso, Keno, Cano

90 mins Odds

Boca 11/4

Draw 11/5

Flu 11/10

Prediction

Flu to finally end their wait for a Copa Libertadores title. The positional rotations will be too much for Boca to cope with and the Argentines will be left facing a third-straight defeat in the final. Boca 1-2 Fluminense.