Argentina cup final descends into chaos as referee shows 10 red cards after brawl

Referee Facundo Tello sent off seven Boca Juniors players and three from Racing Club

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 07 November 2022 08:51
<p>Referee Facundo Tello will be officiating at the Qatar World Cup </p>

Referee Facundo Tello will be officiating at the Qatar World Cup

(Getty Images)

Argentina’s Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club descended into chaos on Sunday as referee Facundo Tello handed out 10 red cards amid a brawl between the two teams.

Tello, who is a World Cup referee and will be officiating at the Qatar tournament this month, sent off a total of seven Boca players and three from Racing, who won the match 2-1 in extra time.

Two red cards had already been dished out before full-time, following a clash between Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero, before Carlos Alcaraz’s 118th-minute winner sparked a melee.

Alcaraz’s extended celebration in front of the opposition’s fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

Alcaraz was sent off before a further five Boca players were also dismissed across 10 minutes of additional time. A further Racing player was also sent off following the incident.

Argentinian Tello is one of Fifa’s elite referees and will be among the South American contingent of officials in Qatar.

