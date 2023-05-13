Jump to content

Liveupdated1683994323

Bochum vs Augsburg LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Follow live coverage as Bochum take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683994283

Bochum vs Augsburg

13 May 2023 17:11
1683991492

Bochum vs Augsburg

13 May 2023 16:24
1683991441

Bochum vs Augsburg

13 May 2023 16:24
1683991431

Bochum vs Augsburg

Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 3, FC Augsburg 2.

13 May 2023 16:23
1683991421

Bochum vs Augsburg

Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 3, FC Augsburg 2.

13 May 2023 16:23
1683991393

Bochum vs Augsburg

Attempt missed. Kelvin Yeboah (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Felix Uduokhai.

13 May 2023 16:23
1683991364

Bochum vs Augsburg

13 May 2023 16:22
1683991335

Bochum vs Augsburg

Philipp Hofmann (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 May 2023 16:22
1683991321

Bochum vs Augsburg

Manuel Riemann (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card.

13 May 2023 16:22
1683991301

Bochum vs Augsburg

Attempt missed. Kelvin Yeboah (FC Augsburg) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mads Pedersen with a cross following a corner.

13 May 2023 16:21

