Liveupdated1685204525

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Vonovia Ruhrstadion
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bochum take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685204522

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

27 May 2023 17:22
1685201766

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

27 May 2023 16:36
1685201636

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

27 May 2023 16:33
1685201085

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201051

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201033

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

27 May 2023 16:23
1685200947

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200887

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Florian Wirtz tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.

27 May 2023 16:21
1685200859

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 May 2023 16:20
1685200853

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Noah Mbamba-Muanda replaces Moussa Diaby because of an injury.

27 May 2023 16:20

