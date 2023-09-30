Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Follow live coverage as Bochum face Borussia M'gladbach in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Wittek.
Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Felix Passlack tries a through ball, but Christopher Antwi-Adjei is caught offside.
Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Christopher Antwi-Adjei replaces Matús Bero because of an injury.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Maximilian Wittek.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Matús Bero (VfL Bochum 1848).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Bernardo.
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Wöber (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Erhan Masovic.
