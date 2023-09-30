Jump to content

Liveupdated1696081804

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bochum face Borussia M'gladbach in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696081761

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

30 September 2023 14:49
1696081720

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt saved. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Wittek.

30 September 2023 14:48
1696081644

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Felix Passlack tries a through ball, but Christopher Antwi-Adjei is caught offside.

30 September 2023 14:47
1696081591

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Christopher Antwi-Adjei replaces Matús Bero because of an injury.

30 September 2023 14:46
1696081478

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Maximilian Wittek.

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081473

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30 September 2023 14:44
1696081392

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Delay in match because of an injury Matús Bero (VfL Bochum 1848).

30 September 2023 14:43
1696081376

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Bernardo.

30 September 2023 14:42
1696081373

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt blocked. Maximilian Wöber (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

30 September 2023 14:42
1696081341

Bochum vs Borussia M'gladbach

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Erhan Masovic.

30 September 2023 14:42

