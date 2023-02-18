Jump to content

Liveupdated1676731443

Bochum vs Freiburg LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 13:30
A general view of the Vonovia Ruhrstadion
A general view of the Vonovia Ruhrstadion
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bochum take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676731331

Bochum vs Freiburg

Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Philipp Hofmann tries a through ball, but Takuma Asano is caught offside.

18 February 2023 14:42
1676731289

Bochum vs Freiburg

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

18 February 2023 14:41
1676731230

Bochum vs Freiburg

Delay in match because of an injury Philipp Lienhart (SC Freiburg).

18 February 2023 14:40
1676731162

Bochum vs Freiburg

Foul by Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg).

18 February 2023 14:39
1676731159

Bochum vs Freiburg

18 February 2023 14:39
1676731088

Bochum vs Freiburg

Attempt blocked. Takuma Asano (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

18 February 2023 14:38
1676730945

Bochum vs Freiburg

Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Keven Schlotterbeck.

18 February 2023 14:35
1676730769

Bochum vs Freiburg

Foul by Saidy Janko (VfL Bochum 1848).

18 February 2023 14:32
1676730700

Bochum vs Freiburg

Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

18 February 2023 14:31
1676730690

Bochum vs Freiburg

First Half begins.

18 February 2023 14:31

