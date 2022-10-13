Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bodo/Glimt host Arsenal hoping to move ahead of their opponents in Europa League Group A.

The Norwegian side have a win, a loss and a draw from their three group fixtures so far, and were outclassed by Mikel Arteta’s side in London last week.

The 3-0 victory continue a promising period for Arsenal, riding high after maintaining their place at the top of the Premier League table with a weekend win over Liverpool.

The postponement of the fixture against PSV at the Emirates Stadium last month means that Arsenal have played only two games so far this season in the Europa League, but a third win to open their campaign would leave them strongly placed to top the group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 13 October atAspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 5.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Kjetil Knutsen has few major injury concerns, though the Bodo/Glimt manager is still likely to be without Sondre Fet and Gaute Hoberg Vetti. Four second-half goals enabled the Norwegian side to overcome Sandefjord in their weekend league business, and striker Runar Espejord could return to the starting side.

Promising performances from Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah and several other fringe first-teamers helped Arsenal to a comfortable win last week and there seems little doubt that Mikel Arteta will select a broadly similar side. Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain unavailable for selection due to injury, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt after missing the Liverpool win with a muscular problem.

Predicted line-ups

Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino

Arsenal XI: Turner; Cedric, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah

Odds

Bodo/Glimt win 13/2

Draw 4/1

Arsenal win 10/21

Prediction

Arsenal’s much-changed side got the job done in convincing fashion last week, and should again feel confident of earning victory in Norway. Bodo/Glimt 1-3 Arsenal