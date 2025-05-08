Is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League semi-final
Tottenham face a tricky trip into the Arctic Circle to face Bodo/Glimt as they look to convert a strong lead into a Europa League final place.
Ange Postecoglou’s side made a good start to the semi-final as they secured an advantage at home last week, but the late concession of a goal, narrowing their lead to 3-1, could yet prove costly.
Bodo/Glimt have beaten FC Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio by at least a two-goal margin in Norway on their run through to the last four, and will be confident of another good result.
The Norwegian club are bidding to be the first from the nation to reach a European final and set up a meeting with either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao.
When is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham?
The Europa League semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 May at Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Team news
Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen should all be back in action for Bodo/Glimt after serving suspensions in the first leg. Daniel Bassi remains absent.
James Maddison appears likely to miss the remainder of the season for Tottenham, a major blow with Lucas Bergvall also out. Heung Min Son is a doubt as he nears a return from injury.
Predicted line-ups
Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Maatta, Hogh, Blomberg.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison; Solanke.
Odds
Bodo/Glimt to progress 8/1
Tottenham to progress 1/9
