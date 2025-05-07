James Maddison out for the season with potential Europa League final looming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Maddison will be out for the rest of Tottenham’s season with a knee injury, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

Maddison was forced off in last week’s 3-1 Europa League semi-final first-leg win against Bodo/Glimt, a result that put Spurs on the brink of a European final later this month.

However, should Postecoglou’s side pass this week’s test in the Arctic and book their place in Bilbao, Maddison will play no part in the final showcase after scans revealed he is facing an extended period on the sidelines.

“Madders from the first leg, so he's out,” Postecoglou said. “He'll miss the rest of this season and it’s disappointing for him.

“I'm disappointed for him because he's been a real catalyst for us. He'll miss out but that's been the story of our season.”

Maddison, whose creativity from midfield will be sorely missed by Spurs in their push for silverware, is also a doubt for the start of pre-season.

It acts as the latest blow for the club, who will also be without Lucas Bergvall for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Maddison wasn’t the only key man to be forcibly withdrawn during Tottenham’s first-leg win over Bodo/Glimt, with Dominic Solanke also coming off injured after netting his side’s third of the game.

James Maddison was injured in the victory over Bodo/Glimt last week ( PA )

Solanke was absent from the squad that drew to West Ham on Sunday, but Postecoglou had more encouraging things to say about his recovery ahead of a potential trip to the Basque Country.

The Australian said at his post-match press conference on the weekend: "Dom's improving. We left him out today, but the medical team are pretty confident that he should be alright for Thursday."

If Spurs do get past the Norwegian champions on Thursday, it could set up an all-English final against Manchester United on May 21, who lead 3-0 going into their home leg against Athletic Bilbao.

It would give Tottenham the chance to end their 17-year trophy drought and qualify for next season's Champions League, which could spare Postecoglou’s job after what has been a torrid domestic season.