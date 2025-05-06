Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa moved ahead of Europa League final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League match against Aston Villa has been moved forward by two days ahead of Spurs’ potential participation in this season’s Europa League final.

The match has been moved to aid Spurs’ potential preparations and recovery ahead of the final, with the Lilywhites now travelling to Villa Park on the evening of Friday, 16 May, having originally been scheduled to face Villa on Sunday, 18 May at 2.15pm.

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday, 21 May, and Spurs are currently well-placed to earn a spot in Bilbao, having beaten Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Ange Postecoglou’s side could well face Manchester United in the final, with the Red Devils having beaten Athletic Bilbao 3-0 away in the first leg of their tie. Ruben Amorim’s side will also play in the Premier League on the Friday night as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs requested last month that their match be moved, though Villa rejected to the potential alteration, citing that there was no precedent for the Premier League moving matches in this type of scenario. Villa themselves had played every three or four days in April due to Champions League and FA Cup commitments.

In addition, the club had planned several pre-organised activities for the match as it is their final home match of the 2024/25 season.

Spurs had originally requested that the game was moved to 15 May, though the game will now kick off at 7.30pm the day after. It is understood that the match will remain scheduled for the same day even if Spurs were to be knocked out of the Europa League this week.

The second leg of their semi-final takes place in Bodo on Thursday night, with kick-off at 8pm BST.