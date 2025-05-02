Tottenham deliver for Ange Postecoglou but late twist is a warning for what’s to come

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right then, how tricky is this artificial pitch? What kind of ice storm could Bodo/Glimt summon for the arrival of Tottenham next week? Because the underdogs from the edge of the Arctic Circle are going to need as hostile an environment as possible if they are to turn this Europa League semi-final around.

On Thursday Spurs made full use of their home advantage: a resounding 3-1 win – only dampened by a late deflected strike by Bodo’s stand-in captain Ulrik Saltnes – has Tottenham with one foot in the final and brought a smile to the face of Ange Postecoglou.

It could be Manchester United vs Tottenham in Bilbao on 21 May, assuming the teams positioned 14th and 16th in the Premier League don’t make a mess of their first-leg advantage. But, based on Tottenham’s return to form in Europe and discounting their Premier League struggles, it is going to be a long way back for the Norwegian champions. They at least started the recovery when Saltnes rolled through a couple of Tottenham challenges and fired past Gianluigi Vicario with 10 minutes remaining.

open image in gallery Saltnes pulls one back for Bodo ( Getty )

If there were some late nerves, there will be much more should Bodo strike early on when they return to their home ground. “The goal is really important,” said Bodo’s manager Kjetil Knutsen. “When Tottenham conceded, they lost energy and it gave us energy. I think we can take the energy from this game into the next game and it’s totally different for us to play at home. We have an opportunity here. We’re not the favourites but we will go for it.”

Tottenham were perhaps guilty of switching off, as a result of the gulf there had been until that point in this semi-final. “I don't think the scoreline reflects our dominance in the game today,” Postecoglou said. It looked that way from as early as 41 seconds in, when Brennan Johnson opened the scoring, and was evident in every touch from the classy James Maddison – the best player on the pitch whose second-half knee injury Postecoglou hoped was “nothing too serious”.

Maddison had fronted up to Tottenham’s issues this season pre-match, calling their campaign “embarrassing” after 19 Premier League defeats. But he also said that the dressing room is behind Postecoglou and his players delivered for him once again when it mattered most. Somehow, their season may come down to 90 minutes in Bilbao and could end with a first trophy since 2008, Postecoglou vindicated at the last.

As Dominic Solanke walked in Tottenham’s third from the penalty spot, that intoxicating possibility felt a little more real. It has been a long time since Postecoglou’s team had this stadium rocking like tonight. “The performance was everything it needed to be,” Postecoglou said. “If we repeat that performance next week it will be enough for us to get through.”

There was very little evidence of their lowly position in the Premier League table before kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which on warm spring nights like this is a magnificent stage for European football. Spurs had saved their energy for the Europa League, barely turning up as they witnessed Liverpool’s title celebrations on Sunday, and the wall of noise rolling of the South Stand was befitting of a huge night for the club and Postecoglou.

open image in gallery Tottenham’s pre-match display before hosting Bodo/Glimt ( Getty Images )

It was a historic occasion for the visitors, with the travelling contingent from the Arctic Circle forming a pocket of yellow in the corner. The much-repeated fact about the town of Bodo this week was that you could fit its entire population inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and still have 20,000 empty seats. Perhaps they will feel more at home next week, as Spurs head to their 8,000-capacity ground and plastic pitch.

But in north London, Bodo were overawed. The visitors had nothing to fear after knocking out Lazio in the quarter-finals but they were without suspended captain Patrick Berg and his midfield partner Hakon Evjen. Before kick-off, the entire team and coaching staff congregated on the touchline for a pre-match huddle. A minute later, Bodo huddled again, dissecting a nightmare start after Johnson nodded in at the back post after just 41 seconds.

Charged by the atmosphere, Spurs launched straight into a direct assault. “Our supporters were outstanding tonight,” Postecoglou said. “They added energy to the team. Even us scoring the early goal came from the fact that as soon as the boys walked out there was a buzz. It’s a credit to our fans. We’ve obviously had a tough season but the European nights have been pretty special.”

open image in gallery Johnson scores after just 41 seconds of the semi-final ( Getty Images )

Bodo could have no complaints about Yves Bissouma’s challenge on Ole Blomberg and it set the tone for a first half where Tottenham were simply faster and stronger. Maddison pulled the strings in midfield, releasing Johnson, Solanke and Richarlison time and time again with clipped passes over the top. Bodo attempted to play intricately from the back but it suited Spurs on a night where their press clicked into gear and Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur dominated midfield.

The second goal was coming and Maddison, who had a frustrated word with Richarlison after one too many squandered opportunities, seized it after 34 minutes. Maddison had got behind the Bodo defence to receive a long pass in the opening stages and repeated the run to bring down Porro’s excellent lofted ball over the top. His control was exquisite and he delayed the slightest moment to open the angle before finishing into the corner.

open image in gallery Maddison’s touch is superb to bring down Porro’s pass ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Maddison doubles Tottenham’s lead in the first half of the first leg ( Getty Images )

Bodo needed to score the next goal. Instead, Spurs were presented with a gift when Fredrik Sjovold caught Romero in the box. Solanke rolled the penalty into the corner to spark triumphant celebrations on the hour.

For Bodo, it appeared to be a step too far, but there was some late hope. Saltnes had flashed a half-volley over the bar just before half time but Gianluigi Vicario was untroubled until the midfielder worked some space in the box and his shot took a touch off the diving Bentancur to beat the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Perhaps their remarkable journey from the Norwegian second-tier to the Europa League semi-finals is not done yet. They will have their suspended players and influential midfielder Berg available next week too. But Postecoglou played down the significance of their late goal, and the artificial pitch that awaits them. Barring an extraordinary collapse in the Arctic, Tottenham will be confident of there being at least one English team in the Europa League final.

“It’s still a game of football,” Postecoglou said. “I’ve been there, I’ve played there with Celtic, I know the experience. What's important for us is that we need to replicate what we did today. Irrespective of the surface, if we're as disciplined and organised with and without the ball, it won't matter what the surface is, it'll make it really difficult for us to be stopped.”