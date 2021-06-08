Matt Gilks extends his Bolton contract for another season

Matt Gilks has signed a new one-year deal with Bolton ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper kept 16 clean sheets to help Bolton finish third and secure promotion to Sky Bet League One last season.

Speaking to Bolton’s website, Gilks said: “I’m delighted to have signed up for another year.

“It was never in any doubt and I’m really looking forward to playing my part in the future of this wonderful football club.”

Bolton have also confirmed the departure of defender Ryan Delaney after talks broke down between both parties over a new deal.