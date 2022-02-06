A crunch game in the Bundesliga takes place on Sunday as Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen - a meeting of second vs. third in the German top flight.

Erling Haaland and Co will be desperate for the victory not just for their Champions League prospects for next season, but also to keep the pressure on Bundesliga leaders and reigning champions Bayern Munich.

BVB have netted 11 in their last three league games while Leverkusen hit five last time out - this fixture is usually a goal-fest and there’s no reason for recent form to suggest it’ll be anything different this time.

Two of the league’s top three scorers are also featuring in this encounter - Haaland for the home side and Patrik Schick for the visitors, who has two goals more than the Norwegian.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2:30pm on Sunday 6 February at Signal Iduna Park.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix.

Team news

Fitness doubts persist over Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Gio Reyna - only the latter is likely to return to action, but Haaland could be rushed back too. Mahmoud Dahoud should be back from injury for Dortmund.

For Leverkusen, Edmond Tapsoba has been on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Andrey Lunev is out after an operation. New signing Sardar Azmoun should be in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Meunier, Zagadou, Akanji, Guerreiro, Bellingham, Dahoud, Hazard, Reus, Brandt, Malen

B04 - Hradecky, Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker, Andrich, Aranguiz, Diaby, Wirtz, Bellarabi, Schick

Prediction

Dortmund might be without their main man in attack but they have enough of a goal threat to make the most of the chances which will undoubtedly come their way. Dortmund 3-2 Leverkusen.