Champions League places and keeping the title fight alive - that’s what’s on the line in the big Bundesliga game on Sunday, as Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen.

BVB went into the weekend trailing leaders Bayern Munich by six points, but three straight wins before the international break has kept them in the running.

Now they have to try and keep that form up against the side closest to them in the table, with B04 also unbeaten in three and hoping that their free-scoring front man can outscore Dortmund’s - if he even makes the game.

Erling Haaland is struggling with injury, but Patrik Schick - the league’s second-highest scorer this season, behind only Robert Lewandowski - averages a goal every 75 league minutes and will be Leverkusen’s main hope of an upset.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2:30pm on Sunday 6 February at Signal Iduna Park.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Fitness doubts persist over Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Gio Reyna - only the latter is likely to return to action, but Haaland could be rushed back too. Mahmoud Dahoud should be back from injury for Dortmund.

For Leverkusen, Edmond Tapsoba has been on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Andrey Lunev is out after an operation. New signing Sardar Azmoun should be in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Meunier, Zagadou, Akanji, Guerreiro, Bellingham, Dahoud, Hazard, Reus, Brandt, Malen

B04 - Hradecky, Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker, Andrich, Aranguiz, Diaby, Wirtz, Bellarabi, Schick

Prediction

Dortmund might be without their main man in attack but they have enough of a goal threat to make the most of the chances which will undoubtedly come their way. Dortmund 3-2 Leverkusen.