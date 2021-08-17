An intriguing midweek clash between high-profile rivals is always welcome early on in the season and that’s what Germany’s Super Cup provides, as Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Bayern were of course Bundesliga title winners last term, a ninth straight championship for the Bavarians as they cruised to a 13-point advantage over runners-up RB Leipzig.

Dortmund came third in the league, securing Champions League football once more, but silverware came by beating Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final, a 4-1 win in Berlin seeing Erling Haaland and the now-departed Jadon Sancho netting twice apiece.

Since then, both clubs have changed managers, with former Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann now at the helm at Bayern, and BVB having appointed Marco Rose, formerly of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Super Cup.

When is the match?

The Super Cup kicks off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at Signal-Iduna Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Thorgan Hazard are all early season absentees through injury for Dortmund. Emre Can is still battling to return to full fitness, with Thomas Delaney and Thomas Meunier both unlikely to be included either.

Bayern will be missing full-back pair Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Marc Roca is another absentee, but Corentin Tolisso could return to the squad if he proves his fitness in time.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji, Schulz; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reyna, Reus, Malen; Haaland

FCB - Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Sule, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Odds

Dortmund 2/1

Draw 16/5

Bayern 6/5

Prediction

Dortmund are the side whose attack looked closest to top gear on matchday one in the Bundesliga and perhaps that might give them the edge in a game where winning is special, but losing isn’t the end of the world - just the end of a chance at a minor trophy. Dortmund 3-2 Bayern.