Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today

All you need to know as der Klassiker kicks off in the Bundesliga for the first time this season

Karl Matchett
Saturday 08 October 2022 09:17
Comments
Nagelsmann compares Musiala and Bellingham as Bayern target nine wins in a row against Dortmund

Plenty of eyes will be on the Bundesliga on Saturday, both from football fans and those involved in recruitment, as the biggest game in Germany takes place.

Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, with gameweek nine in the top flight a relative rarity as the visitors do not sit top of the table.

A spate of draws this season leaves Julian Nagelsmann’s side third in the table, two points off Union Berlin and Freiburg - with BVB level on points with Bayern and fourth in the league heading into this clash.

Jude Bellginham has been the star performer for Edin Terzic this term and the Englishman has been made captain in recent weeks, with this being the most important clash of the campaign so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of der Klassiker.

Recommended

When is Dortmund vs Bayern?

Der Klassiker kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 8 October.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Sports app. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Dortmund are without midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and striker Sebastien Haller on long-term absences, the latter as he battles testicular cancer. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel should return but Marco Reus is out with a severe cold. Mats Hummels may be back in defence, however.

Bayern still have Lucas Hernandez and Bouna Sarr on the injury list, but Kingsley Coman is ready to return. Thomas Muller will miss the game after illness.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Malen, Ozcan, Bellingham, Brandt, Hazard, Moukoko

FCB - Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Sabitzer, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Mane

Odds

Dortmund 7/2

Draw 39/10

Bayern 9/13

Recommended

Prediction

Dortmund will surely go all-out to try and make the most of a Bayern side who haven’t hit top gear domestically yet, but it’s still hard to see anything other than the usual outcome: several goals and an eventual win for the Bavarians. Dortmund 2-4 Bayern.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in