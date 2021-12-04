A clash atop the Bundesliga should make for prime Saturday evening viewing, with Bayern Munich visiting Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians lead the table by a single point after 13 games, putting the pressure on their hosts to come up with a big performance on home soil to seize top spot and fuel hopes of a first title since 2012.

Der Klassiker is often spectacular and the last 10 matches between the two sides in all competitions have yielded a whopping 43 goals.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team have won the title for the last nine years, which is already a Bundesliga record.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Der Klassiker kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 December at Signal Iduna Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

What is the team news?

No Youssef Moukoko, Marcel Schmelzer or Thorgan Hazard for Dortmund, the latter having Covid and the former pair injured. Raphael Guerreiro is close to a return and could be in the squad, but Gio Reyna will not start despite returning to action after a long lay-off. Jude Bellingham is a doubt with a knee injury.

Bayern remain without Covid-positive Joshua Kimmich and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, but Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are back after the same. Josip Stanisic, Bouna Sarr and Marcel Sabitzer are all injured but none would start anyway. Leon Goretzka is the other major doubt with injury.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Schulz, Witsel, Can, Brandt, Reus, Malen, Haaland

FCB - Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies, Tolisso, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Odds

Dortmund 16/5

Draw 7/2

Bayern 4/5

Prediction

The neutrals following the Bundesliga will no doubt hope for a home win but if Bayern bring their best game, they’ll have the tools to unpick BVB more often than Dortmund can bludgeon through the Bavarians’ gaps. Dortmund 2-3 Bayern.