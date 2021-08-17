The first piece of silverware of the season is up for grabs in Germany, when Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich clash in the Super Cup.

Always an exciting and watchable game, the two clubs make for even more intriguing following this year as they embark on new eras with new head coaches, Marco Rose and Julian Nagelsmann appointed at the two clubs respectively this summer.

BVB won their opening match of the season, following up their DFB Pokal win at the end of last season. Bayern, meanwhile, won the Bundesliga title last year - but could only draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday night in their first game.

Both will unquestionably be in the running for honours again this term, and whichever manager triumphs on Tuesday will be claiming their first trophy in German football.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Super Cup.

When is the match?

The Super Cup kicks off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at Signal-Iduna Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Thorgan Hazard are all early season absentees through injury for Dortmund. Emre Can is still battling to return to full fitness, with Thomas Delaney and Thomas Meunier both unlikely to be included either.

Bayern will be missing full-back pair Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Marc Roca is another absentee, but Corentin Tolisso could return to the squad if he proves his fitness in time.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel; Passlack, Witsel, Akanji, Schulz; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reyna, Reus, Malen; Haaland

FCB - Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Sule, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Odds

Dortmund 2/1

Draw 16/5

Bayern 6/5

Prediction

Dortmund are the side whose attack looked closest to top gear on matchday one in the Bundesliga and perhaps that might give them the edge in a game where winning is special, but losing isn’t the end of the world - just the end of a chance at a minor trophy. Dortmund 3-2 Bayern.