Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich on Saturday with first place in the Bundesliga table at stake.

It’s Julian Nagelsmann’s team who are there at present, just one point clear of Marco Rose’s outfit heading into the 14th matchweek of fixtures.

While Bayern have won the title nine years on the trot, BVB are hoping to both stop the milestone of a 10th straight championship for their rivals and end their own decade-long wait to win the league this year - not since the days of having Jurgen Klopp in the dugout have they been successful there.

This marks a first return to action for Robert Lewandowski since he was beaten to the Ballon d’Or by Lionel Messi - while Dortmund’s main striker Erling Haaland returned from injury to score off the bench last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Der Klassiker kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 4 December at Signal Iduna Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

What is the team news?

No Youssef Moukoko, Marcel Schmelzer or Thorgan Hazard for Dortmund, the latter having Covid and the former pair injured. Raphael Guerreiro is close to a return and could be in the squad, but Gio Reyna will not start despite returning to action after a long lay-off. Jude Bellingham is a doubt with a knee injury.

Bayern remain without Covid-positive Joshua Kimmich and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, but Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are back after the same. Josip Stanisic, Bouna Sarr and Marcel Sabitzer are all injured but none would start anyway. Leon Goretzka is the other major doubt with injury.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Schulz, Witsel, Can, Brandt, Reus, Malen, Haaland

FCB - Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies, Tolisso, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Odds

Dortmund 16/5

Draw 7/2

Bayern 4/5

Prediction

The neutrals following the Bundesliga will no doubt hope for a home win but if Bayern bring their best game, they’ll have the tools to unpick BVB more often than Dortmund can bludgeon through the Bavarians’ gaps. Dortmund 2-3 Bayern.