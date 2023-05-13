Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683996184

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 16:30
Comments
A general view of Signal-Iduna-Park
A general view of Signal-Iduna-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Borussia Dortmund take on Borussia M'gladbach in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683996174

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

13 May 2023 17:42
1683996152

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box following a fast break.

13 May 2023 17:42
1683996090

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sébastien Haller with a headed pass.

13 May 2023 17:41
1683996020

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

13 May 2023 17:40
1683995980

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13 May 2023 17:39
1683995976

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Foul by Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

13 May 2023 17:39
1683995967

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

13 May 2023 17:39
1683995911

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 May 2023 17:38
1683995890

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

13 May 2023 17:38
1683995825

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M'gladbach

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 May 2023 17:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in