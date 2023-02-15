Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea travel to Germany for the Champions League last-16 as they continue their 2022/23 European campaign.

Graham Potter’s side won their final four group stage games - including back-to-back victories against AC Milan - to finish top of Group E and set up a clash with Borussia Dortmund in the first stage of the knockout rounds.

The Blues are unbeaten in four games but three of those have ended in draws putting a bit of pressure on the manager. Their last victory came in a 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in January.

In contrast, Dortmund are on a six game winning run across all competitions and will feel that they can challenge a Chelsea side that is yet to realise it’s potential despite bringing in expensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League fixture:

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round of 16 tie will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesay 15 February.

How can I watch it?

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting from 7pm. It can also be streamed live from the BT Sport app which is available to download onto your mobile or tablet device.

What is the team news?

Borussia Dortmund strikerYoussoufa Moukoko suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament against Bremen and is expected to be out for six weeks. Thomas Meunier is also absent as he continues his recovery from a torn muscle fibre but Julian Ryerson should be fit to feature following illness.

Chelsea will be without Armando Broja, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic. Denis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana have stepped up their rehabilitations from injury but are likely to miss out as well due to lack of match fitness.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Reyna, Bellingham, Reus, Brandt, Haller

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, T. Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, E. Fernandez, Gallagher, Mount, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz

Odds

Borussia Dortmund - 7/5

Draw - 23/10

Chelsea - 2/1

Prediction

Graham Potter has yet to discover his best starting XI for Chelsea but the Blues have enough individual quality to threaten their German opponents.

Borussia Dortmund are flying high in confidence though and with home advantage they should just edge past Chelsea in this Champions League last-16 first leg.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Chelsea