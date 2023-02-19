Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676825044

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Sports Staff
Sunday 19 February 2023 15:30
Comments
A general view of Signal-Iduna-Park
A general view of Signal-Iduna-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Borussia Dortmund take on Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676825014

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

19 February 2023 16:43
1676824956

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

Attempt missed. Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

19 February 2023 16:42
1676824780

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

19 February 2023 16:39
1676824574

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Marco Richter tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.

19 February 2023 16:36
1676824539

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

19 February 2023 16:35
1676824536

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

19 February 2023 16:35
1676824399

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

Delay in match (Hertha Berlin).

19 February 2023 16:33
1676824363

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).

19 February 2023 16:32
1676824302

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

19 February 2023 16:31
1676824280

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC

19 February 2023 16:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in