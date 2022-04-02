The race for the Bundesliga title isn’t quite over yet, but Borussia Dortmund don’t have any room for slip-ups if they want to keep at least the semblance of pressure on Bayern Munich. That makes this weekend a pivotal one, as they host RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park.

Both sides are expecting to be in the Champions League next season, but it’s far from certain the visitors will be so - they’ve had to come from quite a distance back under Domenico Tedesco and currently sit fourth in the table, only ahead of Freiburg on goal difference.

The two teams have an identical form record coming into this clash - four wins and two draws in the last six - but a dozen points separate them in the league, with just seven matches left to play.

Earlier in the season Christopher Nkunku scored one and assisted another as Leipzig - then under Jesse Marsch - picked up a win on home soil, but it proved to be the American’s last league victory in charge before the club opted to change.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Dortmund vs Leipzig?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 2 April.

Where can I watch it?

What is the team news?

Erling Haaland remains a big doubt, while fellow striker Steffen Tigges is out for the season with a broken ankle. Full-back options Felix Passlack and Nico Schulz are also sidelined for Dortmund, with Thomas Meunier also out. Gio Reyna may be available but returned late from international duty, but Marco Reus is fit and Mahmoud Dahoud is back from suspension.

For Leipzig, Peter Gulacsi may miss out in goal after leaving the Hungary squad with a strain during the international break. Yussuf Poulsen also picked up an injury on duty with Denmark. Lukas Klostermann remains a minor doubt but Tyler Adams is fit.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Can, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro, Dahoud, Bellingham, Brandt, Reus, T Hazard, Haaland

RBL - Gulacsi, Orban, Gvardiol, Klostermann, Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino, Nkunku, Olmo, Silva

Odds

Dortmund 14/9

Draw 14/5

Leipzig 16/9

Prediction

Dortmund to just about edge an intense and potentially goal-laden game, very watchable for the neutrals and very important in the top-four fight. BVB 3-2 Leipzig