✕ Close Newcastle face crucial UCL test at Dortmund

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle travel to Germany this evening to face Borussia Dortmund in a crucial Champions League contest that could decide the fate of both teams in Group F.

Currently the Magpies are level on points with Dortmund though they sit behind the Bundesliga side in the group following their defeat at St. James’ Park last time out. An away victory tonight will push Eddie Howe’s men into the top two of the table and leave them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Paris Saint-Germain sit top of the table with six points, two more than Howe’s side, and take on AC Milan in tonight’s other group stage clash.

Howe will need to mastermind a victory against Dortmund without the services of some of his key players. Dan Burn, Matt Targett, and Jacob Murphy all have injuries while Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10-months.

Follow all the Champions League action below and get the latest odds and tips right here: