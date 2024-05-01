✕ Close Luis Enrique on PSG's defensive collapse as Barca comeback to win 3-2

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Standing in PSG’s way are Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, who overcame a first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid to progress to the semi-finals.

After ending Diego Simeone’s hunt for a first UCL medal, the German club are now faced with stopping Kylian Mbappe’s search for the trophy he craves most in his career.

Luis Enrique’s side reached the last four with a 6-4 aggregate win over Barcelona and, after wrapping up the Ligue 1 title this weekend, they will be hoping to pick up a statement victory in Germany tonight.

