Liveupdated1683482823

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 15:30
Comments
A general view of Signal-Iduna-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Borussia Dortmund take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683482779

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 19:06
1683481959

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:52
1683481306

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:41
1683480869

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:34
1683480633

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:30
1683480376

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:26
1683480168

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:22
1683480146

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

7 May 2023 18:22
1683479993

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

7 May 2023 18:19
1683479919

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

7 May 2023 18:18

