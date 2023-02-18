Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach take on Bayern München in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 0. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) is shown the red card.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
