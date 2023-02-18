Jump to content

Liveupdated1676731504

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 13:30
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach take on Bayern München in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676731459

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

18 February 2023 14:44
1676731448

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

18 February 2023 14:44
1676731400

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 0. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731389

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731373

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

Hand ball by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).

18 February 2023 14:42
1676731369

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

18 February 2023 14:42
1676731343

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

18 February 2023 14:42
1676731272

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

18 February 2023 14:41
1676731127

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) is shown the red card.

18 February 2023 14:38
1676731121

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayern München

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

18 February 2023 14:38

