Liveupdated1683389102

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach take on Bochum in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683389081

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

6 May 2023 17:04
1683387211

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

6 May 2023 16:33
1683386853

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

6 May 2023 16:27
1683386651

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

6 May 2023 16:24
1683386632

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

6 May 2023 16:23
1683386610

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

6 May 2023 16:23
1683386573

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

Attempt saved. Keven Schlotterbeck (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

6 May 2023 16:22
1683386548

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Joe Scally replaces Stefan Lainer.

6 May 2023 16:22
1683386498

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

Attempt saved. Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.

6 May 2023 16:21
1683386413

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bochum

6 May 2023 16:20

