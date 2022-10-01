Jump to content

updated1664635873

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 01 October 2022 15:51
Premier League Preview - Week 8

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Brentford in the Premier League today.

“It’s very impressive,” Thomas Frank said of the Cherries. “After a game like that [defeat to Liverpool], you either fall apart or stick together and show that you’re stronger. Bournemouth is a club with a lot of experience; lots of their players have played in the Premier League before. It will be another big challenge. Gary and his staff and players have done a very good job. On the results side they’ve had two draws and a win, and the performances have been very solid. They’re difficult to play against. They look good.”

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Solanke, Billing, Tavernier, Moore. Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard. Subs: Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Cox, Trevitt.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1664635853

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

1 October 2022 15:50
1664635845

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

HALF-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-0 BRENTFORD

1 October 2022 15:50
1664635808

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

Jensen's ball in is cleared away.

1 October 2022 15:50
1664635783

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

1 October 2022 15:49
1664635774

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

Brentford have a corner deep into additional time.

1 October 2022 15:49
1664635632

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

1 October 2022 15:47
1664635627

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

Yellow Card Ivan Toney

1 October 2022 15:47
1664635560

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

BLOCK! Solanke holds the ball inside the left of the box and slides it into Tavernier. Running free, his shot is blocked by a diving Mee to diverts the ball out for a corner.

1 October 2022 15:46
1664635486

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

CLOSE! A corner from Jensen eventually comes to Damsgaard who floats the ball across the box. Ajer gets to it but heads the ball onto the roof of the net.

1 October 2022 15:44
1664635336

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford

Mbeumo sends a cross into the box that is flicked into the air by Senesi. Still, inside the box, Toney clatters into Neto attempting to get the ball. The goalkeeper throws his arms up in frustration, he is not happy with the challenge.

1 October 2022 15:42

