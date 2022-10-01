AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Brentford in the Premier League today.
“It’s very impressive,” Thomas Frank said of the Cherries. “After a game like that [defeat to Liverpool], you either fall apart or stick together and show that you’re stronger. Bournemouth is a club with a lot of experience; lots of their players have played in the Premier League before. It will be another big challenge. Gary and his staff and players have done a very good job. On the results side they’ve had two draws and a win, and the performances have been very solid. They’re difficult to play against. They look good.”
Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Solanke, Billing, Tavernier, Moore. Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.
Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard. Subs: Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Cox, Trevitt.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
HALF-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-0 BRENTFORD
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
Jensen's ball in is cleared away.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
Brentford have a corner deep into additional time.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
Yellow Card Ivan Toney
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
BLOCK! Solanke holds the ball inside the left of the box and slides it into Tavernier. Running free, his shot is blocked by a diving Mee to diverts the ball out for a corner.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
CLOSE! A corner from Jensen eventually comes to Damsgaard who floats the ball across the box. Ajer gets to it but heads the ball onto the roof of the net.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
Mbeumo sends a cross into the box that is flicked into the air by Senesi. Still, inside the box, Toney clatters into Neto attempting to get the ball. The goalkeeper throws his arms up in frustration, he is not happy with the challenge.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies