Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score
Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Frank Lampard earns his first win back as late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix clinch three points
Chelsea claimed their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a nine-match winless run in all competitions.
Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points while Bournemouth slipped to 14th, three points behind the London side having played a game more.
Bournemouth had two opportunities to take the lead in the first five minutes but the Chelsea defence stood firm before midfielder Conor Gallagher scored with a well-timed header to give the visitors the lead.
But Chelsea were pegged back when Bournemouth played a delightful sequence of one-touch passes for Ryan Christie to set up Matias Vina, who curled his shot from the edge of the box past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the top corner.
Late in the second half, Chelsea capitalised on Bournemouth’s weakness on set-pieces this season when Hakim Ziyech delivered the ball from a free kick to the far post where Badiashile beat Neto to score his first goal for the club.
That gave Chelsea a lift and they quickly made it 3-1 to seal the three points when Raheem Sterling went on a driving run into the box before poking the ball to Felix who finished with ease.
Chelsea head back to London in a good mood then. Their season overall may be a write-off, but they might as well enjoy what’s left of it. That’s all for now. Goodbye!
Chelsea's win lifts them to 11th in the Premier League table, one of four teams on 40 points. Bournemouth are another of those, they drop to 14th. This was a game decided by the smallest of margins, despite the scoreline. The Blues had only had one more shot than the hosts' 10, but crucially made theirs count.
Chelsea stop the rot with their first win in seven games! Substitutes Badiashile and Felix struck late on to give the Blues a morale-boosting win. Bournemouth will be disappointed to have crumbled in the last 10 minutes. They looked good value for the draw before Solanke gave away the free-kick from which Badiashile scored.
FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 1-3 CHELSEA
