Amine Adli scores winner as in-form Bournemouth come back to beat 10-man Everton
Everton self-destructed in eight second-half minutes, conceding twice and having Jake O’Brien sent off.
Everton’s wait for the Hill Dickinson Stadium to become as imposing as Goodison Park once was continues as they again shot themselves in the foot at their new home in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.
Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half penalty had fans pondering an unexpected run at European football as victory would have lifted them into sixth place.
However, two failures from Thierno Barry both from six yards were to prove costly as they self-destructed in eight second-half minutes, conceding twice and having Jake O’Brien sent off.
Uncontested headers from £25million January signing Rayan, atoning for conceding the penalty with a second goal in successive starts, and Amine Adli would have infuriated Toffees manager David Moyes.
His side have registered just one victory at home since November 8 and have now lost more games (five) than they have won (four) on the banks of the River Mersey, form which will make European football improbable.
So instead of being able to gloat over neighbours Liverpool, they are again looking over their shoulder with the Cherries, Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham all within striking distance.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks