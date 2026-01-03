Is Bournemouth v Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to the south coast for their first game of 2026 to take on Bournemouth on Saturday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side have a four-point lead at the halfway stage of the season after an impressive victory at home to Aston Villa on Tuesday, with Manchester City dropping points at Sunderland on Thursday night.

The Cherries, meanwhile, earned an impressive point at Chelsea on Tuesday and despite speculation linking him with a move to City, star forward Antoine Semenyo is set to face the Gunners on Saturday.

This is their first meeting of the season, but Bournemouth did do the double over Arsenal last season, winning 2-1 at the Emirates back in May and 2-0 at home in October 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Bournemouth v Arsenal on TV?

The Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Arsenal kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, 3 January at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4:30pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Semenyo is set to start with Andoni Iraola confirming his involvement, but Ben Gannon-Goak, Tyler Adams and Veljko Milosavljevic are both out. Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie are both 50/50 to feature.

As for Arsenal, there is still a big question mark over Declan Rice’s involvement. The midfielder missed the win against Villa due to knee swelling and he remains a doubt for Saturday’s game. Christhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori are still absent, but Gabriel and Jurrien Timber are set to start once again.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres