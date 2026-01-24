Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Prediction, betting tips and lineups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth host Liverpool in the late kick-off today, looking for only their second league win since the end of October (5:30 pm, live on Sky Sports).

Other than their 3-2 win over Tottenham on 7 January, Andoni Iraola’s side have lost six and drawn six in recent times to leave them 15th in the table, but only nine points behind today’s opponents.

They are nearer in points to the top-four places than they are to the bottom three, with 10 points separating them and West Ham United.

Despite that, though, they will want to turn things round as quickly as possible and not be dragged into a relegation fight.

Liverpool somehow find themselves fourth in the Premier League table despite a run of form that saw them win just two of 10 league games between the end of September and the beginning of December.

In all competitions, they lost nine of 12 during the same period, yet they are still well poised to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League and among the favourites in the Premier League odds to finish in the top four.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton on Monday, the Cherries go into the game with a win and a draw from their last two in the league and also beat Newcastle United on penalties in the FA Cup following a 3-3 draw.

While Liverpool have drawn their last four league games against Leeds, Fulham, Arsenal and Burnley, and they were in Champions League action on Wednesday away at Marseille, which could benefit the Cherries.

They will be buoyed by that performance in France, though, picking up their fifth Champions League win of the campaign with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo and an own goal from Geronimo Rulli.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool betting: Goals aplenty at the Vitality

They might not be winning games, but goals have not been a problem for Iraola’s side, and that’s despite losing Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City for £65m.

They have scored four goals in the two games since he left, and have actually only failed to score four times so far this season.

When the two sides met on the opening day of the Premier League season, Liverpool let a two-goal lead at Anfield slip when Semenyo scored twice to cancel out goals from Hugo Ekitike and Gakpo.

Just as Bournemouth thought they would be leaving Anfield with a point, Federico Chiesa and Mo Salah scored in the last two minutes to secure a 4-2 win.

The Cherries have won just one of their last 15 matches with Liverpool, and that came at home back in March 2023 when Philip Billing scored the only goal of the game.

In the other 14 matches, Liverpool have won 12, and just one, back in April 2017, has ended all square, so it’s no surprise that the visitors are the favourites with the football betting sites.

The Reds have scored three or more goals against the south coast side 10 times since December 2017, and you can get 9/4 on them doing it again on Saturday.

Given that the two sides have conceded 70 goals between them and kept just 14 clean sheets, we should expect goals.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 6/4 BoyleSports

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction: Salah to haunt Bournemouth again

Mo Salah has scored 12 goals in 12 league games against Bournemouth, including three in his last two appearances.

He might not have been in the best of form before he left for the Africa Cup of Nations, or in the manager’s good books, but after four goals in his first four games in Morocco, he has found his shooting boots again.

The Egyptian helped his side to fourth place overall and took his tally for the season to 12 from 30 games for club and country.

He still has a long way to go to get close to his numbers from last season, but from this stage last season, he added 13 to his tally, including a run of eight goals in seven games from now, and you wouldn’t be surprised if he did it again.

He returned to action in the starting XI in Marseille and had a couple of good chances, and surely he has to find the target for Liverpool soon?

Betting sites are offering 11/1 on him scoring two or more, as he has done just once this season, but managed an impressive five times last season.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction 2: Mohamed Salah to score at any time - 9/5 BetVictor

Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news

Bournemouth vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Bournemouth: Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Cook, Scott, Adli, Kroupi, Smith, Evanilson

Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, McAllister, Wirtz, Salah, Szoboszlai, Ekitike

