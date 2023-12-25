Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boxing Day is always an extra Christmas treat for football fans and Tuesday is no different, with five Premier League games staggered through the day, all being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video – for the final time, after Amazon’s pivot to boxing starting next season.

There is also a stacked schedule in the Championship, including a top-of-the-table showdown between second-placed Ipswich and league leaders Leicester, as well as games throughout the Football League and one Scottish Premiership clash as Dundee travel to leaders Celtic.

Newcastle will aim to end their run of four consecutive defeats when they host Nottingham Forest at 12.30pm GMT, as Forest search for a first win under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Bournemouth and Fulham are both enjoying good seasons and the winner at the Vitality Stadium (3pm) could jump into the top half. An important relegation contest will get under way at Bramall Lane when Sheffield United host Luton Town (3pm), before the other side in the bottom three, Burnley, host title-chasing Liverpool (5.30pm).

Manchester United, now under new direction after the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos operation, take on high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the evening kick-off (8pm).

Here are all the Boxing Day fixtures and how to watch them (3pm GMT kick-off unless specified):

Premier League

Newcastle v Nottm Forest (12.30pm GMT) – Amazon Prime Video

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham – Amazon Prime Video

Sheffield Utd v Luton – Amazon Prime Video

Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm) – Amazon Prime Video

Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) – Amazon Prime Video

Championship

Preston North End v Leeds (12.30pm) – Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Millwall v QPR (1pm)

Cardiff v Plymouth

Coventry v Sheff Wed

Huddersfield v Blackburn

Hull v Sunderland

Rotherham v Middlesbrough

Southampton v Swansea

Watford v Bristol City

West Brom v Norwich

Birmingham v Stoke (5.15pm) – Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Ipswich v Leicester (7.45pm) – Sky Sports Main Event & Football

League One

Leyton Orient v Charlton (1pm)

Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth

Burton Albion v Blackpool

Cheltenham v Shrewsbury

Exeter v Wycombe

Fleetwood Town v Carlisle

Lincoln City v Bolton

Oxford Utd v Cambridge Utd

Peterborough v Reading

Port Vale v Barnsley

Stevenage v Northampton

Wigan v Derby

League Two

Mansfield v Grimsby (12.30pm)

Gillingham v Crawley Town (1pm)

AFC Wimbledon v Sutton Utd

Barrow v Stockport County

Bradford v Morecambe

Harrogate Town v Accrington Stanley

Milton Keynes Dons v Colchester

Newport County v Forest Green

Notts County v Doncaster

Salford City v Tranmere

Swindon v Wrexham

Walsall v Crewe

Scottish Premiership

Dundee v Celtic – Sky Sports Main Event & Football