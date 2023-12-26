Boxing Day fixtures 2023: Every game and how to watch all five Premier League clashes on TV and online
There is a stacked fixture list to look forward to with Premier League matches, Football League games and a Scottish Premiership clash all taking place on Tuesday
Boxing Day is always an extra Christmas treat for football fans and Tuesday is no different, with five Premier League games staggered through the day, all being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video – for the final time, after Amazon’s pivot to boxing starting next season.
There is also a stacked schedule in the Championship, including a top-of-the-table showdown between second-placed Ipswich and league leaders Leicester, as well as games throughout the Football League and one Scottish Premiership clash as Dundee travel to leaders Celtic.
Newcastle will aim to end their run of four consecutive defeats when they host Nottingham Forest at 12.30pm GMT, as Forest search for a first win under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
Bournemouth and Fulham are both enjoying good seasons and the winner at the Vitality Stadium (3pm) could jump into the top half. An important relegation contest will get under way at Bramall Lane when Sheffield United host Luton Town (3pm), before the other side in the bottom three, Burnley, host title-chasing Liverpool (5.30pm).
Manchester United, now under new direction after the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos operation, take on high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the evening kick-off (8pm).
Here are all the Boxing Day fixtures and how to watch them (3pm GMT kick-off unless specified):
Premier League
Newcastle v Nottm Forest (12.30pm GMT) – Amazon Prime Video
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham – Amazon Prime Video
Sheffield Utd v Luton – Amazon Prime Video
Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm) – Amazon Prime Video
Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) – Amazon Prime Video
Championship
Preston North End v Leeds (12.30pm) – Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Millwall v QPR (1pm)
Cardiff v Plymouth
Coventry v Sheff Wed
Huddersfield v Blackburn
Hull v Sunderland
Rotherham v Middlesbrough
Southampton v Swansea
Watford v Bristol City
West Brom v Norwich
Birmingham v Stoke (5.15pm) – Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Ipswich v Leicester (7.45pm) – Sky Sports Main Event & Football
League One
Leyton Orient v Charlton (1pm)
Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth
Burton Albion v Blackpool
Cheltenham v Shrewsbury
Exeter v Wycombe
Fleetwood Town v Carlisle
Lincoln City v Bolton
Oxford Utd v Cambridge Utd
Peterborough v Reading
Port Vale v Barnsley
Stevenage v Northampton
Wigan v Derby
League Two
Mansfield v Grimsby (12.30pm)
Gillingham v Crawley Town (1pm)
AFC Wimbledon v Sutton Utd
Barrow v Stockport County
Bradford v Morecambe
Harrogate Town v Accrington Stanley
Milton Keynes Dons v Colchester
Newport County v Forest Green
Notts County v Doncaster
Salford City v Tranmere
Swindon v Wrexham
Walsall v Crewe
Scottish Premiership
Dundee v Celtic – Sky Sports Main Event & Football
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies