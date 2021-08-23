Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Brandon Williams on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The full-back, who has represented England at U21 level, broke into the United first team set-up in the 2019/20 campaign, though his outings were rather more limited last season.

He has played 50 times for the Red Devils in all competitions so far, but moves now to the Canaries for the 21/22 season in search of more regular game time to aid his development.

Carrow Road boss Daniel Farke hinted at his ability to play both sides of defence being an important factor:

“Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities,” he told Norwich’s website.

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

“With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it’s good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets.”

Williams now beings his first loan experience, having previously only featured for United in the first team and various age groups.

“It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going,” he said.

“It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play. The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Norwich have had a tough start to the new season after being promoted from the Championship, facing - and losing to - the two most recent Premier League champions in the first week of the campaign.

A 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool was followed up by a 5-0 thumping at Manchester City this past weekend, with Leicester City next to come before the international break. Prior to that, though, they face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup second round - where Williams could make his debut if he receives permission for his switch from the FA in time.