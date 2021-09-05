As the qualifying fixtures for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar come thick and fast, Brazil and Argentina will face off in a highly-anticipated rematch of this year’s Copa America final.

Lionel Messi finally secured victory in the showpiece match this July as Argentina defeated their heated rivals, who will be keen to exact some revenge in this qualifying match for next year’s world championships.

Brazil currently sit atop the South American standings on 21 points with seven wins from seven games. Meanwhile, Argentina are in second spot with 15 points, having won four and drawn three.

On Friday, Argentina were 3-1 winners against 10-man Venezuela, while Brazil earned a 1-0 victory over Chile.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifier.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening.

How can I watch it?

In the US, fuboTV subscribers can stream the action live.

Premier Sports will also stream the match on their Premier Player.

What is the team news?

With Premier League clubs deciding not to let their players travel to red-list countries, Brazil’s squad is rather depleted; Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Thiago Silva, Fabinho and goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson will not be present.

Argentina, however, do have some Premier League players among their ranks, including Aston Villa pair Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, and Spurs duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Sandro; Ribeiro, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Vinicius; Barbosa, Neymar.

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, L Martinez.

Odds

Brazil: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

Argentina: 27/10

Prediction

Brazil 1-1 Argentina.