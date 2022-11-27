Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite

Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 November 2022 17:33
Neymar in action during Brazil’s win over Switzerland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Neymar in action during Brazil’s win over Switzerland (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.

Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.

And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.

Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.

Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar and Danilo will be playing the World Cup.

Recommended

“That’s my opinion. Medically and clinically, I’m not in the position to speak about those things. But I also have medical reports on my side.

“I can continue to say that not only about Neymar but also about Danilo, who at first seemed to be in a more comfortable position. Both of their situations have evolved. But for both of them we believe they will be available to play the World Cup moving forward.”

When it was put to Tite that Neymar had been on the receiving end of nine fouls during Thursday’s contest at the Lusail Stadium, he said: “I must say, if you want to celebrate football, we have to pay attention to the rotation of fouls.

“Because they focus on specific players, this is a fact, and this has to be stopped.”

Brazil, whose goals against Serbia both came from Richarlison, take on a Switzerland side who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Cameroon, sealed by a Breel Embolo finish.

Regarding the absence of Neymar, Switzerland boss Murat Yakin was quoted by Brazil’s A Tarde as saying: “It doesn’t change anything for us and it doesn’t make our task any easier.

Recommended

“We analyse the team and the role of each player. If a player can’t play, we talk about it.

“But I think they will manage to replace Neymar well and we need to be prepared. Neymar will not play, but we have to focus on our own work.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in